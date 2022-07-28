Gov. Whitmer approved additional state emergency funding for Otsego Co. tornado recovery efforts

LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer approved more than $500k on Tuesday in state funding for Otsego County and surrounding communities affected by tornado and severe thunderstorm that occurred in May.

The funds were made available through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which is used when communities demonstrate an exhaustion of local resources during a disaster or emergency. The approval comes after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the governor’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

“May’s devastating thunderstorms and tornado strained local resources in Otsego County, and this $500k in assistance will help cover some local response and recovery costs,” Whitmer stated. “The Gaylord community has made great progress in the months since the tornado, but we know there is more that needs to be done. No matter what the federal government does or does not do, we will get the Gaylord community what they need to recover and rebuild. Michiganders are tough and we look out for one another. We will be there every step of the way.”

“I am grateful for this assistance from the State,” State Senator Jim Stamas stated. “This funding will allow the continued recovery and rebuilding that the Gaylord area has started. Our community is strong, and it is evident in the support and assistance from neighbors and citizens alike.”

“After the tornado hit our community, the people of Gaylord have grown closer together, and our work to rebuild damaged homes and local businesses and help people get back on their feet” said State Representative Ken Borton “In the Legislature. I’ve supported investments into our Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to help communities across Michigan recover from catastrophes and crisis. Now, these critical resources will aid Otsego County in our hour of need.”

The governor has approved these awards for: The City of Gaylord, Livingston Township, Bagley Township, and Otsego County.

City of Gaylord is approved for an award of $250k

Hayes Township is approved for an award of $45,058.16

Livingston Township is approved for an award $50,509.08

Otsego County is approved for an award $90,954.13

The total amount of awards is $509,607.

Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund awards can be applied or used towards immediate prevention, response, and recovery of a disaster or emergency, as well as cover overtime for public employees, contracts used during the response, shelter supplies, gasoline used during the response, and repair of public buildings and infrastructure.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in need of assistance repairing or rebuilding after the storm can still apply for low-interest loans from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) and learn more about the application process by emailing them at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/Ela/s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.