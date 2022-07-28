Heath department investigating possible Legionnaires case in Genesee Co.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local health department is warning anyone who visited Hurley Medical Center in Flint during some days this month to be on the lookout for symptoms of the potentially deadly Legionnaires Disease.

The Genesee County Health Department was investigating a possible healthcare-acquired Legionnaires case.

“As with most cases of legionella, the case that we have identified is most likely acquired from the community. We have no reason at this time to suspect that it is a healthcare associated case,” said Hurley Medical Center Associate Director of Infectious Disease Dr. Philip McDonald.

A day after Genesee County Health Department announced they with the assistance of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were investigating a potential case of Legionnaires disease, hospital officials are confident the patient in question was not infected in the medical facility.

“Hurley Medical Center has, as I said a very stringent water safety plan we treat our water with monochloramine in an effort to reduce colonization prevent colonization of our facilities with Legionella,” McDonald said.

Officials said the patient was in the hospital for part of the incubation period which is two to 14 days and the other part at home.

Dr. McDonald said Legionnella the bacteria responsible for Legionaire’s Disease can be found in the environment.

“The organism becomes aerosolized through manmade water system showerheads, leaking faucets, leaking pipes, other sources of standing water. The organism tends to grow faster when the water stagnates and is lukewarm,” McDonald said.

The health department is suggesting if anyone has been a patient or visited the hospital since July 12 to monitor for any symptoms.

To help prevent the spread of Legionnaires any water fixtures or systems that have not been used for some time should be flushed with hot water of up to 140 degrees before use.

The symptoms of the disease often appears like Pneumonia with fever, cough, muscle aches, shortness of breath.

According to state data, during the Flint Water Crisis in 2014, there were 87 legionella cases, 12 of them turned deadly.

