Police: 1 dead in crash involving vehicle, ORV

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident died Wednesday from a crash involving a vehicle and a Gator ORV, according to the Chesaning Police Department.

Multiple police departments were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Liberty Street and S. Main shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police were notified one of the residents in the crash was potentially not breathing.

The Gator was driven by an employee from the village of Chesaning Department of Public Works, police said.

A retired paramedic nearby saw the crash and called 911 while starting CPR on the driver, police said. The driver of the Gator died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the Gator received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.