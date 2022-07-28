Very pleasant Friday & beautiful weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some rain showers passed through parts of Mid-Michigan earlier this morning, but the afternoon hours have been incredibly pleasant!

Behind our passing cold front, the humidity has dropped quite a bit, and our skies have cleared out nicely as well. Although we can’t completely rule out a shower on Friday, a pleasant stretch of weather is getting ready to take over just in time for the weekend, which is great timing for the many events going on around the area.

This Evening & Overnight

Whether it’s the Munger Potato Festival, Labadie Rib Fest, or any of the fairs going on around the area, plan for a beautiful night. Our dew points have been knocked back into the 50s, so we’re not nearly as humid as yesterday, and many of us are sitting in the 70s and low 80s as we start the evening.

Winds are a bit breezy this evening, with gusts occasionally between 20 and 30 miles per hour, but those should drop off as the night goes along.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with lows settling into the 50s by Friday morning.

Lows tonight should have no trouble falling into the 50s. (WNEM)

Friday

Skies should begin mostly sunny on Friday, with a few fair weather clouds developing with the heating of the day, bringing partly cloudy skies to some areas for the afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler than average in the middle 70s to near 80.

Plan for temperatures to be very pleasant on Friday in the 70s. (WNEM)

Despite the increase in clouds, most should stay dry during the second half of the day. However, it’s not completely impossible that a stray shower or storm develops in very isolated fashion. We don’t expect this to be a big chance, and it’s certainly not a chance to plan your day around, but as always, we want you informed so you’re not surprised.

These should end as we lose the heating of the day, with clear skies taking over the rest of the night. Lows Friday night will be in the 50s.

Saturday & Sunday

Your weekend forecast looks absolutely fabulous, with sunshine from start to finish both days and very pleasant late July temperatures. Arguably, this could be the nicest weekend of the summer so far.

This upcoming weekend looks fabulous! (WNEM)

Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday compared to Sunday, with highs expected to be mostly in the lower 80s. Winds will be a bit more west northwesterly, and should remain about 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Lows Saturday night will be in the 50s under mostly clear skies.

On Sunday, we’ll see winds shift to more of a southwesterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour, and we expect to warm up into the middle and potentially upper 80s for the afternoon.

No rain is expected either day, so any weekend plans should be able to go on as scheduled with no issues!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.