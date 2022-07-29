Beautiful weekend to end July

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we’ve dodged occasional showers, it’s been a beautiful week in Mid-Michigan and more of the same is expected as we head into the weekend.

We could certainly use more rain, but at least the weather should cooperate as we enjoy any outdoor activities. Temperatures will rise into Sunday, but we should avoid miserable levels of humidity. However, enjoy that while you can. Mid to late next week we’re in for another round of heat.

This Evening & Overnight

Before the heat takes off again Sunday, we have a very pleasant night ahead of us tonight. Temperatures will be a mix of 70s and 80s early this evening, before we fall into the 60s quickly after sunset (9:01 PM). There is a small chance for a shower here and there, but most areas stay dry.

Your Friday evening planner for July 29th. (WNEM)

Just like we’ve seen many times this week, any puffy fair-weather clouds this afternoon will diminish as we lose our daytime heating, with mostly clear skies taking over for the rest of the night. Our wind will die down to around 5 to 10 miles per hour at the most as well.

Overnight lows should settle in the 50s around the TV5 viewing area.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday and Sunday should carry similar conditions to much of this week, so it should be easy to plan! Expect mostly sunny skies during the morning, with partly cloudy skies developing in places for the afternoon with fair-weather clouds developing with the heating of the day.

High temperatures for July 30th. (WNEM)

Highs on Saturday should be around the same territory as Friday, perhaps a touch warmer, with plenty of lower 80s expected, with our warmest areas possibly touching the middle 80s. Winds will turn west southwesterly around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night, with lows in the 50s for one more night.

High temperatures for 7/31. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday should be much warmer as winds take more of a south southwesterly turn, around 5 to 15 miles per hour. We should land in the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon, but our humidity levels should remain low.

Skies will be mostly clear again on Sunday night, with lows falling into the lower and middle 60s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.