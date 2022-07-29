Food bank, MDHHS to continue mobile pantries through August for Flint residents

LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) – The Michigan department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout August.

MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.

August’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including summer squash, sweet-corn, carrots, cabbage, lettuce and cucumbers.

August’s schedule is as follows:

Bethel United Methodist Church located at 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy.

Monday, Aug. 1. At 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 8. At 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 15. At 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 22. At 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 29. At 10. a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church located at 1653 Davison Road

Tuesday, Aug. 9. At 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10. At 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16. At 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23. At 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30. At 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church located at 3020 Dupont St.

Wednesday, Aug. 3. At 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17. At 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31. At 9 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple located at 6702 N. Dort Hwy.

Thursday, Aug. 4. At 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11. At 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18. At 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25. At 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church which is located at 1309 N. Ballenger Highway and is open on Monday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, which is located at 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greater Holy Temple located at 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information regarding additional food distributions will be announced as they are scheduled.

To check food distribution schedules, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website here

or call 810-239-4441.

