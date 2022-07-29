Mid-Michigan residents plan what they will spend their lotto winnings on if winners

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One of the largest prizes in United States lottery history is up for grabs Friday night.

The mega millions jackpot is more than $1 billion.

Millions of people across the country and here at home are hoping to wake-up a whole lot richer.

This is the third largest jackpot in US history.

While for many being able to buy an expensive car or a big house is on the list of things to do with the money, in Flint, the thought is more along the lines of what can I do for others if I win.

“I would pay off the mortgage to our church,” Flint resident Lisa Vogt said.

“I would start a foundation, first of all, and then I want to do a transitional living situation with assistance for people who have been in prison who are coming out of prison,” resident Jacqueline Foster said.

Lottery officials have reported that Michiganders have purchased more than 6 million tickets for Friday’s drawing.

2.3 million of those were purchased Friday alone.

Some lucky person could wake up tomorrow morning with the ability to change not only their lives but others as well.

“Buy my own house and get a car and help my mom fund her wedding. She’s getting married in September and yeah I’d probably give it to charity and give some off to family and friends,” resident Raine Koy said.

" I pay off my family student loans, pay off the house, and I let the family give them money and I’ll be all set,” resident Andrew Summers said.

The Mega Millions jackpot provides a boost to the state school aid fund and local businesses.

For every dollar spent on the lottery, $0.28 goes to the school aid fund and $0.09 goes to retailer and vendor commissions.

