Newly drawn voting districts may cause confusion for Michigan voters on Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for the first time since newly drawn congressional and legislative district lines have been set. It may cause confusion for some voters who are still trying to figure out who they will be voting for.

“We encourage people to come prepared. Know what’s on their ballot and how they plan to vote,” Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra said. “Saginaw County for example, we currently, prior to this redistricting, were represented by three representatives in the state House. You will now have four representatives representing Saginaw County residents in the state House. We previously had one state senator representing us or state senate district. We now have three state senate districts and so we have one congressional district. Ae used to have two congressional districts splitting up Saginaw County and now we have one. So there were a lot of big changes.”

Guerra said every 10 years after the census, district lines are redrawn so a person may have a new district number. She says not to be alarmed if you do see a different district number on your ballot.

“The best place to go to verify what will be on your ballot is Michigan.gov/vote. So, I’ve been encouraging voters all week long to visit that website in preparation of going to your polls to not only verify what is on your ballot, but also to verify your polling location,” Guerra said.

Guerra said doing your research before heading into the voting booth is important.

“Voting can feel very overwhelming and intimidating. It’s a very important right and duty that we have as citizens, and so when you get there, you want to be as prepared as possible,” Guerra said.

Polls will open on Tuesday, Aug. 2. at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Residents can vote early via absentee ballots at their local clerk’s office.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.