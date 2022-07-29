Nice stretch of weather Friday into the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice stretch of weather going into the upcoming weekend!

Rain chances will be minimal throughout the weekend. Our next rain chance doesn’t expect to come into play until next week.

Temperatures will be getting a boost going into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

A comfortable start to your morning starting the day with some sunshine for the morning hours. A few more clouds likely by the PM hours.

An area of Low pressure to our north will still have a small influence on our weather pattern. Daytime heating along with some more moisture could pose for a few pop up showers. Chances will stay isolated at best. Many should expect plenty of dry hours.

Highs Friday behind a cold front from Thursday will be slightly cooler in the 70s near 80.

Past the late afternoon, any pop-up shower chances will decrease going into the evening and overnight hours. Still should be in good shape for any outdoor evening plans.

Lows Friday night drop back into the 50s.

Weekend Outlook

Our last weekend in July is looking like a winner for summer lovers!

High pressure will be in control leading to more sunshine and a return of some more heat.

Mostly sunny skies are looking good for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs to start in the low 80s Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s approaching 90.

Still will have to water your lawns, gardens, and crops for the farmers over the weekend.

Next Week

We do welcome in our next rain chance Monday. An approaching system will likely move throughout the region going into Monday later afternoon, evening, into early Tuesday morning.

Anything we can receive for rain isn’t expected to be overly heavy. Early amounts around .25″ are looking best now. Stay tuned for updates to this forecast.

We also will track the return of more heat into next week. Temperatures will have the chance to reach back into the 90s by mid next week. This will also come with a return to more humidity.

Check out the 7 Day Forecast for your area here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.