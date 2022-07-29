Sheriff: Vassar man arrested, formally charged after traffic-stop for selling methamphetamine

HURON COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) – Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Huron County Drug Task arrested a Vassar man during a routine stop on M-25 in Sebewaing Twp., for selling methamphetamine in our county.

“The 40-year-old has been the focus of an ongoing investigation that involved other drug sales in our county as well,” Huron County Sheriff’s office stated.

Andrew V. Hann was lodged into the Huron Country Jail without incident, according to the Sheriff.

Hann’s 04 GMC Yukon was seized and $390.

Hann was formally charged and arraigned the following day on three felony delivery charges and was able to bond out the next day from jail, the Sheriff said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s office state that other charges are possible and that Bad Axe Police along with Sebewaing Police aided at the scene alongside the deputies with the Huron County Sheriffs Office.

Huron County Sheriff’s office encourages illegal drug tips and recommend calling your local police department or their office during normal business hours at 989-269-6500.

Confidential callers can use their TIPS line at 989-269-2861

