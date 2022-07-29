State, Local leaders respond to landmark decision by Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s Supreme Court’s landmark decision is being hailed by members of the LGBTQ community. On Thursday June 28, the high court ruled in a 5-2 opinion that the state’s anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation and not just gender.

“The most recent email that I saw from a local community member... just said ‘I can’t stop crying’” said Scott Ellis, the executive director of Great Lakes Bay Pride.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit involving two businesses. Rouch World in Sturgis refused service to a same-sex couple wanting to use their event center as a wedding venue. Another business refused to remove the hair of a transgender client. Both businesses argued that serving members of the LGBTQ community would violate their religious beliefs.

“No longer will businesses, employers, retailers, educational institutions, landlords, realtors or others be able to discriminate against a person in Michigan,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Dissenting Justices argued that the 1976 law banning sexual discrimination was specific to biological sex, and it should be up to the legislature to expand protections. But the majority determined that discrimination based on sexual orientation can only occur when someone is treated differently because of their sex.

Ellis acknowledges that although the decision won’t eliminate all discrimination, it provides a protection the community didn’t have before.

“The impacts of this case, in particular, mean that there is a legal recourse for people to take now,” Ellis said.

Attorney General Nessel says the ruling elevates the level of respect and dignity for hundreds of thousands of residents.

“It’s my seventh anniversary. I fought hard so that people in the state of Michigan and around the country would have the right to marry, and now because of this case they’ll have the right to marry at the venue of their choosing,” Nessel said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also applauds the decision to affirm protections to all Michiganders under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

“Because of this ruling, nobody can legally be fired from their job or evicted from their job or evicted from their home because of who they love,” Whitmer said.

Previously, Governor Whitmer filed an amicus brief in the Michigan Supreme Court arguing the language of the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.