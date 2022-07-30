Experts declare monkeypox a public health emergency

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Health officers in New York state and San Francisco are declaring a public health emergency because of a surge in monkeypox.

The US now leads the world with nearly 5200 confirmed cases in 47 states.

Congress is now calling on the Biden administration to declare monkeypox a national health emergency.

“In 2003 there was a small epidemic in the us, so this is not new. But that epidemic was strictly from rodents to humans. It was not from human to human,” said Nicholas Haddad from the Central Michigan University College of Medicine.

Monkeypox in the US is spreading from human to human by close contact.

“Skin to skin, such as in a sexual relationship, or prolonged kissing,” Haddad said.

The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, aches and pains, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes. Within several days, a rash develops that progresses to raised blisters that turn into scabs. The illness usually lasts 2-4 weeks.

“If somebody has no risk, like would not engage in any form of sexual activity with anybody who may have monkeypox, then it’s less of a concern. Way less of a concern, almost zero. But if somebody is out having relationships in group settings or with people they don’t know, especially in certain communities, unfortunately, then that definitely is a risk,” Haddad said.

Haddad said gay men are at a disproportionately high risk.

“Almost 95 percent of infected individuals all over the world has been in the gay community, or MSM, men who have sex with men,” Haddad said.

Haddad said the virus has the potential to mutate which could make spreading it easier.

“We’ve seen that with covid, we’ve seen variants. So, if we end up with an unusual monkey pox variant that causes less contact time to transmit from person to person, then that scary scenario can occur,” Haddad said.

