Gorgeous weekend weather ahead!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This weekend sees continued nice weather roll on for the TV5 viewing area. We’ll be slightly warmer than the end of the workweek, but humidity levels should still manage to stay relatively lower. With the plethora of events going on around Mid-Michigan this weekend, we really couldn’t ask for much nicer weather!

Today

Skies are clear this morning and will stay that way through the morning. The heating of the day will bring fair-weather clouds to our skies this afternoon, but no rain is expected. Highs will reach up to around 83 degrees, give or take a degree or two depending on your location. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Dew points also stay in check, they should only reach in to the upper 50s near 60 degrees today. Just very pleasant overall!

Saturday has temperatures right near normal for late-July. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear conditions will take us through the overnight hours. Lows will fall back off into the 50s tonight, but it will still be very comfortable. If you’re trying to save up on your A/C before more heat and humidity this week, this will be another night to open the windows! The wind will turn light at less than 5 mph with a southwesterly direction.

Saturday night will be a perfect windows-open night! (WNEM)

Sunday

It will be another gorgeous day, nearly a repeat of Saturday, but slightly warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies with a handful of fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach up to around 87 degrees. Humidity levels will still stay relatively lower with dew points only around 60 degrees. The wind will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, with a few gusts to 20 mph.

Sunday will be warmer than Saturday. (WNEM)

Next Week

Our next rain chance returns Monday afternoon with a cold front moving through. This setup will be very similar to Wednesday of last week, which really didn’t yield too much rain at all. We’ll monitor it, but at the moment it’s not looking like you’ll need to change any plans you have on Monday afternoon. Any rain that does move through will leave the area through Monday night.

The warm up is still in the cards for the second half of this workweek, with the hottest temperatures around Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will be sinking south around Wednesday night and Thursday, which if the timing changes, will greatly alter high temperatures and increase rain chances. This is something we’ll watch, but at the moment, the slower arrival means a hotter day.

See how rain chances shake out the rest of the week on your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.