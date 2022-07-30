Local shelter helps pets find new homes with adopt-a-palooza block party

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is helping dogs and cats find a new home by hosting a summer block party.

That’s why Genesee County Animal Control had another Adopt-A-Palooza party Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are full to the max and we need adopters,” said Danielle Macko, the volunteer events coordinator at Genesee County Animal Control.

A husky, Apollo, was the first to be adopted.

“And we seen him, and obviously, he like ran straight up to my mom. It was love at first sight. So, think it was a pretty good choice all over,” said Brady Cody, a Montrose resident.

Apollo was a stray that arrived just over a couple weeks ago.

“Our last dog passed away a couple, couple weeks ago. Old age, she was fourteen, about as old as I am. So, kind of just looking for something to fill that gap,” Cody said.

The Codys’ next plan is to take Apollo out to the lake.

Unfortunately, animal control doesn’t have enough space for the 150 cats, dogs, and one rabbit they’re sheltering.

“I’m going to tell you the real issue is that we have a lot of strays trying to come into the shelter, so we need to adopt some dogs and cats out to make more room for those that need the help in the community,” Macko said.

Summertime is always tough for adoptions.

“Families are going on vacation, they’re traveling. The kids are, you know, off of school but, you know, especially soon they’re going to be gearing up to go back to school. So, it’s a very hard time to adopt our animals. And we’re just getting so many in, and lot of medical cases as well,” Macko said.

Cats are $20 and dogs are $65.

“Our adoption rates are extremely low. We are very fair for pricing. All of our animals, cats and dogs, are vetted. They are altered, they’re going to be micro-chipped, vaccinated, and you can’t beat our pricing,” Macko said.

Macko says if you can’t adopt, fostering for even a few days helps too.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.