Nice weather rolls on into Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The gorgeous weather that has resided Saturday will continue into Sunday. As some events around Mid-Michigan wrap up, others begin Sunday, so expect continued nice weather! Even this Saturday night sees quiet conditions that are perfect for late-July evening. Needless to say, if you have any outdoor plans -- enjoy -- or find a way to get outside!

Tonight

Whether you’re at Rib Fest, the Loons game, or one of the numerous county fairs in Mid-Michigan this evening, skies will be mostly sunny, then mostly clear. Temperatures will fall through the 70s through the bulk of the evening. Sunset is right around 9:00 PM. The wind will turn light overnight with a speed less than five mph, the direction will hold southwesterly. Lows will fall to around 60 for the Tri-Cities and the Flint area, while rural areas will fall back closer to 55 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Saturday night will be a good windows-open night! (WNEM)

Sunday

Expect nearly a repeat of Saturday with sunny skies in the morning before fair weather clouds bubble up in the afternoon. Dry weather will still hold. The only thing that will be different Sunday is the warmth, as highs will be around three to five degrees warmer than Saturday. That lands highs right around 87 degrees. The humidity stays in check with dew points around 60 degrees at the highest. Dew points don’t drastically increase until Monday. The heating of the day will allow the southwest wind to continue at 5 to 15 mph, with a few gusts reaching 20 mph.

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday. (WNEM)

Next Week

We’re watching a rain chance for Monday associated with a cold front moving through the region. This setup is similar to Wednesday last week, which didn’t yield much rain at all. As a result, we are approaching this chance more conservatively, but if conditions line up just right, then it’s certainly possible to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Additionally, if we can get enough heating and storm fuel in the afternoon, then one or two short-lived severe thunderstorms are not impossible. As it stands right now, the Storm Prediction Center concurs and has the eastern half of the TV5 viewing area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday afternoon. For any severe storms, damaging wind gusts near 60 mph will be the main threat.

That severe chance could be altered greatly depending on how any clouds and rain play out in the morning. If clouds and rain leave quickly enough, then this allows more time for the atmosphere to de-stabilize. If they hold on longer, then there won’t be enough time for sufficient storm fuel to build up, which would cause severe weather chances to cease. This will be something to monitor heading into Monday, but it is certainly not a “slam dunk” from the severe aspect.

There's an isolated chance for severe storms Monday. Most will likely stay below severe thresholds. (WNEM)

Another big story is the heat towards the second half of this week. Wednesday still looks to be the hottest day of the week, temperatures should reach close to 93 degrees. A cold front we’re eyeing around Wednesday night has sped up slightly, meaning rain chances are slightly higher, but also that temperatures may be a little cooler than previously thought. It will still be between 88 and 90 degrees Thursday and Friday behind that front, certainly hot with the humidity factored in, but it’s looking like we may avoid some of the dangerous heat. Timing of the front could still shift through the coming days, and if it slows back down, then temperatures should start to trend back upwards Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned!

See how overnight lows fare in the middle of the week on the full 7-Day Forecast!

