Tudor Dixon on receiving Trump’s endorsement in Michigan’s GOP governor’s primary

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Fresh off an endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial primary race, conservative commentator Tudor Dixon made a stop Saturday afternoon in Taylor, Michigan.

The former news anchor participated in a training at Recoil Firearms. She spoke with the Gray Washington News Bureau about receiving Trump’s approval.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to have the president’s endorsement, but it doesn’t stop what I’m doing,” said Dixon. “I’m going to keep fighting.”

Earlier in the day, challenger Kevin Rinke hosted supporters at a ‘get out the vote’ event in Troy, Michigan. The conservative businessman weighed in on whether Trump’s endorsement will change the trajectory of the race.

“Actually I think very little,” said Rinke. “She’s been posturing this whole campaign that she’s the favorite of Trump, and people weren’t buying.”

Research Professor Michael Traugott at the Center for Political Studies at the University of Michigan explains how this group of candidates differs from years past.

“It’s very unusual that, in this case, these candidates have no prior experience,” said Traugott.

Traugott says that lack of experience may show more in the fall. That’s when whoever clinches the GOP’s nomination has to face off against Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer in debates.

There are three other candidates in the GOP gubernatorial primary race. They are Ryan Kelley, Garrett Saldano, and Minister Ralph Rebandt.

