Quiet tonight, next chance for storms on Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful weekend around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures!

As we finish up the weekend Sunday evening, more of the same can be expected. However, we could still use some rain and all eyes will be on our next opportunity on Monday. Like many of our chances recently, this won’t be a drought busting rain, and some will be left disappointed. But a chance is a chance, and we’ll take it.

This Evening & Overnight

Sunshine will continue for the rest of the evening, with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds dotting our skies. These clouds shouldn’t produce any rainfall, and should diminish quickly near and after sunset, which is around 8:59 PM tonight.

Temperatures that are in the 80s this afternoon should drop into the 70s areawide shortly after sunset as well, eventually landing in the 60s for overnight lows. Winds overnight should maintain a southwesterly direction, sticking around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Skies will be clear initially, with partly cloudy skies developing into daybreak.

Low temperatures for August 1st. (WNEM)

Monday

Skies will increase in cloud cover as showers and thunderstorms move in from the west, approaching our counties along US-127 around 7-9 AM. Once these showers arrive, they’ll gradually move eastward across the viewing area, arriving in the Tri-Cities late morning and early afternoon, and the Thumb in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will be warmest to the east and southeast on Monday, with those to the east being the last to see the cold front pass by. These areas should be in the lower to middle 80s, with areas to the north and west being closer to the upper 70s to low 80s. We should be more humid on Monday as well.

High temperatures for August 1st. (WNEM)

With a chance to heat up a bit more ahead of the front, some of our eastern locations have a small risk for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (isolated severe storms expected) in the eastern Thumb. If storms become severe, which is a low threat, damaging wind gusts would be the hazard.

A small risk for a strong storm or two exists in the eastern Thumb on Monday. (WNEM)

Any thunderstorms tomorrow will have a chance to produce locally heavy rainfall, but rainfall totals will be highly variable with the scattered nature of storms.

We should see rain largely come to an end by 8 PM, with skies clearing a bit to end the day, so some late-day sun is possible. Clouds could linger a bit longer into Tuesday in the Thumb.

Heat Backing Off

Late last week, all signs were pointing to a prolonged stretch of heat. But our forecast data is starting to trend away from that idea, with an earlier arrival of a cold front expected on late Wednesday into Thursday. This should keep our temperatures in the 90s around for only one day on Wednesday, with a much better feel to wrap up the workweek on Thursday and Friday.

For an extended outlook, be sure to check out your latest 7-Day Forecast!

Our temperature outlook for this week. (WNEM)

