Youth ask voters to check ‘yes’ on ballot for millage

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Several issues on are the ballot in August, including a millage in several mid-Michigan counties. The funds raised will continue work on youth development, nutrition education and more.

“I started 4H when I was six-years-old and I started out with rabbits, which is basically the starting point. And it really changed my life,” said Noah Hecht, a 4H participant.

Hecht is asking you to vote yes to approve Saginaw County’s MSU extension and 4H millage.

“I’ve gotten so many opportunities to go to places where I never even thought I would be going, like Atlanta this past November. And it was just an eye opener. And it really told me that 4H is not just animals,” Hecht said.

The 15-year-old breeds, shows, and sells rabbits, and he’s got more than he can count.

“I know 4H age stops when you stop, when you’re not a youth exhibitor at age 18. Which is pretty much a bummer. But I like to continue the rabbit project into adulthood and it’s just a great hobby,” Hecht said.

Last Saginaw County Fair he made about $2500 off some pigs and rabbits.

“4H has also taught entrepreneurship. It’s a very needed topic for children, that you need to be able to sell something to make a living,” Hecht said.

Another part of the 4H and MSU extension program are exploration days in Lansing.

“It was really fun, and it was really special because you get to go to MSU campus and you get to do a lot more things that you wouldn’t be able to do if you weren’t in 4H,” said Elliana Spect, another participant.

The request will provide more than half a million dollars in the first year to continue funding for MSU extension educational programming and services in Saginaw County.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.