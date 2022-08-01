Birch Run man released from hospital following assault, MSP says

MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich., (WNEM) – A 27-year-old Birch Run man wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending local festival, according to Michigan State Police state.

Shortly after 12 A.M. on Sunday, July 31. Tri-City Post troopers responded to a Felonious assault at the Munger Potato Festival, State Police said.

The victim received medical treatment at a local hospital for a cut due to the assault and has since been released, MSP said. “The suspect was escorted from the venue by event security and has not yet been identified.”

There is an on-going investigation regarding this incident, anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Barlow at 989-429-9065.

