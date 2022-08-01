Bomb threat reported at MSU

Michigan State University
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A bomb threat has been reported at Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus.

On Monday afternoon, the university tweeted the threat was reported at Fee Hall. Everyone inside the building has been asked to evacuate and report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons by calling 517-355-2221.

