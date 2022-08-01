Bomb threat reported at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A bomb threat has been reported at Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus.

On Monday afternoon, the university tweeted the threat was reported at Fee Hall. Everyone inside the building has been asked to evacuate and report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons by calling 517-355-2221.

Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.