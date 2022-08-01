Claressa Shields launches live series with REVEL Moments

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint boxing champion Claressa Shields will launch a three-part series with a new live storytelling platform, REVEL Moments.

The first part in the series titled “The GWOAT” will be on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. The series will look at Shields’ experiences leading up to her fight against Savanna Marshall on Sept. 10 at the O2 Arena in London.

Shields will share behind-the-scenes access to her life with fans virtually. Shields is the first Olympian and Women’s Boxer.

“I’m excited to share who I am,” said Shields, the WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion. “I have changed a lot from my first fight with Marshall in 2012. I want my fans to get to know me as the woman I am today.”

Fans can interact live with Shields and have the chance to talk directly with her, ask questions, and share their moments.

REVEL Moments is a new platform that was inspired by research conducted with an NBA franchise during the COVID-19 pandemic to find new ways to connect athletes and fans.

The platform allows athletes to share and relive their greatest moments.

“Claressa is one of the greatest athletes of our time – as a Flint native it is important to champion our own champions whenever we can,” said Brody, co-founder of REVEL Moments. “We are proud to showcase Claressa, the human first, on our platform.”

Tickets to Shields’ first REVEL Moments experience are available online. They are $15 each and limited to the first 350 fans.

