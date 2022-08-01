Police: Mother arrested for driving under the influence with 2 children in car

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Houghton Lake woman has been arrested for driving under the influence while two of her children were in her car, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers stopped a car about 4:30 p.m. on July 28 for an equipment violation near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township.

Investigators said the driver, 36-year-old Jennifer June Teachout, was displaying signs of being under the influence.

Teachout’s two children and another person were in the car at the time, police said. The children were safely turned over to their father.

Teachout was taken to the Roscommon County Jail.

MSP said the passenger of the car was found to be in possession of what was potentially narcotics. Evidence has been sent to the MSP Crime Lab for analysis.

Investigators also said when Teachout was being processed at the jail, corrections officers found what they believed to be methamphetamine in her purse.

Teachout was arraigned in court on Monday on one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of operating under the influence with an occupant under 16/child endangerment. Her bond was set at $75,000 in cash.

