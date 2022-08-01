Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers in Genesee County are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On July 30 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 5000 block of Torrey Road for the crash.

The 24-year-old male victim was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived at the scene, police said.

The victim was walking northbound on Torrey Road on the east shoulder at the time of the crash. The suspect vehicle fled north.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is an older SUV model, possibly a S-10 Chevrolet Blazer, and could be gray or silver.

The suspect vehicle will likely have damage to the front passenger side, and may have a broken passenger side headlight, the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County said.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for a vehicle matching the description. The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County can be reached at 810-820-2190.

