Ryan Kelley confident heading into Michigan’s GOP governor’s primary

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is one of hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last year.

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman spoke with Kelley in a one-on-one interview in Allendale, Michigan.

”It’s been amazing,” said Kelley when asked how he feels about the campaign he’s ran. “It’s been a truly grassroots campaign.”

Kelley says he’s feeling confident in his chances at clinching the nomination. ”We have the support of the people which has been incredible,” said Kelley. Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman asked Kelley why does he feel he’s the right man for the job. Kelley answered, “because I’m a fighter. My wife and I have six amazing children, and we know we have to get this right.”

Kelley has campaigned on pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and election integrity policies. He was also one of thousands of Trump supporters who went to the U.S. Capitol last year trying to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results. He is now one of hundreds facing federal charges. Nicole Neuman asked whether he feels that the federal charges he’s facing for participating in the January 6th, 2021 riot have overshadowed his campaign. Kelley said that it wasn’t a riot, “first of all, it was a protest. And second of all, to put this all in perspective, these are misdemeanor charges for basically trespassing.”

When asked about former President Donald Trump endorsing his opponent Tudor Dixon, Kelley had this to say: “I think a lot of people see the truth behind all of that, and they know that Ryan Kelley is the real ‘America First’ conservative in this race,” said Kelley. And when it comes to the endorsements made by the former president, Kelley added, “he makes his own decisions.”

Kelley is facing four federal misdemeanor charge and he has plead not guilty. The Democratic group Progress Michigan sued to keep Kelley off the primary ballot because of his role in the Capitol insurrection. A Michigan appeals court rejected the suit because Kelley hasn’t been convicted of the charges against him.

