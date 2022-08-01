Scattered showers & t-storms Monday, another chance of rain Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We had a gorgeous weekend to close out the month of July with comfortably warm conditions. The first day of August still sees 80s for many, but it will be slightly cooler than Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are expected along a cold front today, where there’s a low-end severe chance too.

Another cold front on Wednesday may be able to bring another chance of rain, and this one looks like it could be much more beneficial. We’ll still approach this chance conservatively, but those who really need the rain may get a little relief!

Today

Conditions are still dry out the door this morning and should remain that way through much of the morning, so no worries for your morning commute! Trends are aligning on the earliest showers moving in to our western row of counties around 9 to 10 AM, while they won’t arrive to the Tri-Cities and Flint until closer to the noon hour. Activity will continue to progress east through the afternoon, then wind down heading through the evening hours. For any thunderstorms, the best timing for severe weather is from 10 AM to 6 PM. One or two storms may reach severe limits with wind speeds of 60 mph, but most should stay below that level.

A cold front will be able to bring showers and a few thunderstorms to Mid-Michigan Monday. (WNEM)

Rainfall totals will be in a sort of hit-or-miss fashion. Those who see general showers should expect around 0.1″ to 0.2″, while storms could bring totals closer to 0.5″. There still may be some communities who don’t see any rain at all, or only trace amounts.

Not much rain is expected Monday, but some towns may be able to see more out of any storms. (WNEM)

It will be breezy today with a southwest wind gusting between 25 and 30 mph. Sustained winds will settle between 10 and 20 mph. Expect the wind direction to shift to the west behind the cold front. That front also limits our northwestern counties to the upper 70s, while the Tri-Cities and Flint should still check in closer to 83 degrees. Humidity today will also be higher than the weekend with dew points briefly spiking near 70 degrees.

Monday is cooler than Sunday, but there will be a noticeable increase in humidity. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Most clouds will be focused over the Thumb, though, which is where some moisture aloft will still be lingering behind any showers from Monday. Lows will fall to around 59 degrees tonight, and with lowering humidity, it will actually feel quite nice! The wind will slow down to 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph earlier. That direction will be northwest.

Tuesday

The clouds over the Thumb from overnight and earlier in the day may still have just enough moisture to bring a small shower to Huron County and the eastern shoreline of the Thumb; otherwise, the rest of the area stays dry. More sunshine makes a return, and it will be a very comfortable day with a high of 79 degrees and low humidity!

Tuesday will be comfortable with lower humidity. (WNEM)

Midweek Rain Chance

We’re also watching for a cold front to sweep through from the northwest on Wednesday night which could help to bring more rain chances to the area. As we’re still a few days out we’ll approach this with some caution, but at the moment, this looks like it could be a more beneficial rainfall! The most likely scenario right now is for rain and a few thunderstorms to pick up ahead of the cold front in the afternoon. As the front moves through overnight, it should be able to continue support for more showers. In this same scenario, showers would also linger into Thursday morning.

That cold front has also been cooling off temperatures for Thursday and Friday, give those a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.