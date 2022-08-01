Son arrested in 73-year-old mother’s homicide, police say

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of killing his mother in Davison Township is behind bars while he waits for his next court date.

On July 27 about 12:58 p.m., officers were sent to the 18000 block of Charter Oaks Drive for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found 73-year-old DeEtta Todd, of Davison, dead inside an apartment, according to Davison Township Police Chief Ray Rendon.

The suspect, 52-year-old Marc Leon-Charles Todd, was arrested earlier that day for assault and battery in an unrelated incident, Rendon said. Rendon stated the suspect is the victim’s son.

Todd was arraigned on July 30 and faces three charges including assault and battery, domestic violence, and homicide open murder.

A weapon was used in the homicide, but police are not releasing what kind of weapon was used.

Todd has a probable cause conference set for Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

