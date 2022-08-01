STARS lowering rates for bus fare on Sept. 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services announced it will be lowering bus fare prices on Sept. 1.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the prices were $1.50 for the general public and $.75 for disabled residents and seniors. STARS announced on Sept. 1, the general public price will be $1 and $.50 for seniors and disabled residents.
LIFT paratransit rides will decrease from $2.75 to $2. STARS said 30-day passes for mainline bus routes will decrease from $60 to $40.
STARS will be providing updates with early bird specials and how to register a new account in the next days.
