STARS lowering rates for bus fare on Sept. 1

STARS bus
STARS bus(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services announced it will be lowering bus fare prices on Sept. 1.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the prices were $1.50 for the general public and $.75 for disabled residents and seniors. STARS announced on Sept. 1, the general public price will be $1 and $.50 for seniors and disabled residents.

LIFT paratransit rides will decrease from $2.75 to $2. STARS said 30-day passes for mainline bus routes will decrease from $60 to $40.

STARS will be providing updates with early bird specials and how to register a new account in the next days.

