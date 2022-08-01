Storms diminish this evening, drier Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although many areas received some much needed rainfall this afternoon, it came down heavy at times and we saw a Tornado Warning in Tuscola County this afternoon.

At this point, we don’t have an official confirmation that a tornado touched down. If we receive word that the National Weather Service will be surveying the area or get confirmation, we’ll pass that along. If you have any damage photos, please pass them along with locations. You can email them to WNEM@wnem.com or post them to the TV5 Facebook page.

As for the rest of tonight, our rain chances aren’t zero, but our severe weather threat should be diminished.

This Evening & Overnight

If you have outdoor plans tonight, while most are dry at this point, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar to be on the safe side. The coverage is very isolated at this point, so most should be just fine. Any storms that are still out there, do have the potential for locally heavy rain.

Temperatures in the 70s and 80s are joined by truckloads of humidity, but behind the cold front with our winds turning northwest, we should see dew points gradually drop through tonight.

Lows for Monday night (WNEM)

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s, with skies generally partly cloudy. Clouds could be a bit more stubborn in the Thumb and north of the Saginaw Bay closer to Lake Huron. Winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday

Skies may start cloudy in the Thumb and some of our northeastern areas, but expect clouds to decrease through the morning, with mostly sunny skies expected for the afternoon and evening.

It's a very low chance, but a few showers don't appear impossible early Tuesday in the Thumb. (WNEM)

It’s worth noting some of our models are trying to hint at a few showers in the Thumb early Tuesday, but there are mixed signals, so confidence in this occurring is very low. If anything does develop, we don’t expect anything significant.

Upper 70s and low 80s are expected Tuesday, with much less humid weather expected. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday will be around the upper 70s and low 80s, and should be much less humid than Monday.

Dry weather is expected Tuesday evening, but overnight into Wednesday, we’ll need to keep an eye on thunderstorm development upstream in Wisconsin and the U.P. that will try to push into the area overnight and early Wednesday. If this survives and lingers into Wednesday, that could keep our expected 90s on Wednesday a bit cooler than expectations. Stay tuned.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the 60s.

