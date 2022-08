TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Tuscola County Monday afternoon, but it has since expired.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mayville at 2:16 p.m. The warning expired shortly before 3 p.m.

