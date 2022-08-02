Ascension Genesys Hospital discontinuing pediatric inpatient services in the fall

GRAND BLANC, Mich., (WNEM) – Ascension Genesys Hospital has made the decision to discontinue providing pediatric inpatient care services starting September 30.

The hospital said it plans to use the next two months as a smooth transition of care and referrals for their pediatric patients and families.

This change will not impact the Ascension Genesys Hospital Birthing Center or obstetric care services. Pediatric outpatient surgery services will also continue.

Pediatric patients with emergency care needs will continue to be seen and treated in the emergency room.

The hospital said the transition is the result of many factors, including declining pediatric inpatient care volumes, the type and level of care necessary to meet the needs of our patients and communities, as well as the availability of alternative sites for this same care in the region.

“We will be working with impacted associates to determine potential opportunities for transitioning to other positions and sites of care across Ascension Genesys,” Ascension said. “Ascension Genesys is committed to caring for our Mid-Michigan communities as we continually evaluate and explore strategic options for most effectively fulfilling our Mission of caring for all with special attention to those most vulnerable.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.