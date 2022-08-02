Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access site to close for improvements

AU GRES, Mich. (WNEM) – People that use the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County to get onto Lake Huron will need to use other access points beginning on Monday, Aug. 8. the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says.

The DNR will launch improvements that include repaving the main parking area and adding new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.

During the closure, boaters are encouraged to use the East Tawas Boating Access Site, located off East Bay Street on the north shore of Tawas Bay.

The project is expected to finish by the end of October.

“Site enhancements at the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site have been needed for quite some time,” Tawas Point State Park supervisor, Micah Jordan said. “The project will not only help create safer travel in and out of the site but will also provide the necessary added parking for this high-traffic location.”

The project is funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund. The restricted fund, which is derived from boat registration fees and the Michigan marine fuel tax, helps fund the construction, operation, and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.

It is recommended that anyone planning on visiting the site first visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures to view any anticipated changes to the reopening date

