Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access site to close for improvements

People that use the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County to get onto Lake...
People that use the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County to get onto Lake Huron will need to use other access points beginning on Monday, Aug. 8. Michigan Department of Natural Resources says.(Gray)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AU GRES, Mich. (WNEM) – People that use the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County to get onto Lake Huron will need to use other access points beginning on Monday, Aug. 8. the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says.

The DNR will launch improvements that include repaving the main parking area and adding new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.

During the closure, boaters are encouraged to use the East Tawas Boating Access Site, located off East Bay Street on the north shore of Tawas Bay.

The project is expected to finish by the end of October.

“Site enhancements at the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site have been needed for quite some time,” Tawas Point State Park supervisor, Micah Jordan said. “The project will not only help create safer travel in and out of the site but will also provide the necessary added parking for this high-traffic location.”

The project is funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund. The restricted fund, which is derived from boat registration fees and the Michigan marine fuel tax, helps fund the construction, operation, and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.

It is recommended that anyone planning on visiting the site first visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures to view any anticipated changes to the reopening date

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fallen tree on top of a car following damage from severe storms in Vassar.
Tuscola Co. couple’s home experienced heavy storm damage from severe thunderstorms
Photo: Lennyshouse.ca The Saginaw Spirit is proud to announce that goaltender Tristan Lennox...
Spirit goaltender, charity donate $10k to ALS Society of Canada
More than 20K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI) hosts a roundtable with parents on Bipartisan education budget
Whitmer signs order reorganizing committee on juvenile justice, appoints members
Saginaw Township police car
Police: Car hits pole, no on injured