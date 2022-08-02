Back to the Bricks releases downtown closures for main event

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Back to the Bricks organizers have released the map for the main event on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Several blocks of the downtown Flint area will be closed to traffic to accommodate the annual car show.

Thousands of spectators will make their way downtown to admire the vehicles, take pictures and enjoy the festivities.

There will be several automotive and food vendors throughout the day.

A special concert performed by “Count’s 77″ is also planned in the Flat Lot for Saturday afternoon, which is new this year.

