Bay Co. baseball team qualifies for DICK’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bay County has won the PONY Baseball’s North Zone to qualify for the 2022 DICK’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series.

Bay County will be going to the tournament for the 10th straight time. Head Coach Craig Revette’s father Dan was a coach for the Bay County local league and made multiple trips to Washington, Pennsylvania with his team.

Revette thinks Bay County’s strength is being familiar with the event.

“I believe our recent trips will help us a lot with the timing of events, familiarity of our surroundings, and the all-around atmosphere of the event,” Revette said. “I believe that baseball is a game that can be won by anyone on any given day.”

There are four players returning from last season’s team that went to Washington.

Revette talked about his goals for the team.

“The expectations that I set forth for the players are quite simple, we want to go out and play to the best of our abilities while keeping a positive attitude,” he said. “Our goal has been, and will continue to be, to play hard and win as many games as possible while trying to be the last team standing.”

Their first game will be against the East Zone Champion at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 at Lew Hays PONY Field in Washington.

