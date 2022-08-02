Broadway Theatre starts GoFundMe to replace AC system

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A theater in Mt. Pleasant is looking for help from the community to replace its air conditioning.

The Broadway Theatre started a GoFundMe with a $50,000 goal to cover the costs of replacing its AC system. The theater stated the support would keep ticket prices low.

The theater is home to two troupes, including the Broadway Playhouse Kids and the Broadway Players.

“With your help, we can continue to provide a place for kids to create and thrive in a supportive environment,” the theater stated on the GoFundMe page. “The talents of children who join the Broadway Playhouse Kids blossom in a welcoming environment that builds self-assurance. Young actors learn how to express themselves, build confidence and develop skills.”

