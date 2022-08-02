Comfortable weather Tuesday, tracking more storm chances Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday saw some active weather pick up in the afternoon as one storm was eventually tornado warned in Tuscola County. The National Weather Service is sending a survey crew out Tuesday to determine whether or not a tornado did touch down. The plus side of yesterday though was the rain! Although not widespread, a band along M-46 from Merrill, all the way over into the central Thumb, saw rainfall exceed two inches (even three inches in some isolated spots).

Today sees very comfortable weather, just in time for the first day of the Saginaw County Fair in Chesaning! We are tracking more storm chances into Wednesday, though. Rainfall does look like it will be able to continue into Thursday as well.

Today

Conditions are dry as you’re heading out the door and roadways are in good shape. Cloud coverage should briefly increase across the Thumb this morning. The eastern shoreline may see a brief sprinkle, but overall, dry weather holds across the entire region. Any clouds that do form this morning will decrease this afternoon, leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable weather! Highs today reach up to around 80 degrees, dew points stay in the 50s, and the wind stays light at 5 to 10 mph. Wind direction will initially be from the north, then shifting towards the southeast.

Tuesday will be a comfortable day with dew points staying in the 50s. (WNEM)

Tonight

The overnight period starts off dry, but cloud coverage increases. There are two primary windows to watch for storm chances Wednesday, the first coming in late in the night/early Wednesday morning. This chance is not a slam dunk, it has been more of a recent development and will depend on how much storm fuel is left farther south in the Great Lakes after the overnight. There have been signals, though, that the storm complex could dive down into parts of the Lower Peninsula by Wednesday morning. If this occurs, damaging winds of 60 mph are possible.

Wednesday

Whether or not we see storms in the morning will affect how warm temperatures are able to get. At the moment, some heat is still looking likely with a high around 90 degrees, but more storm coverage could decrease temperatures, keeping them in the 80s. That will still be enough heat, along with increasing humidity, to fuel more storms in the afternoon. The storm chances in the afternoon Wednesday do have a greater probability that the morning chance. That afternoon chance also brings the potential for all types of severe weather. Damaging winds of 60 mph are the primary threat, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain and hail are also possible. Stay weather aware as we head into Wednesday!

A line of storms is expected to form Wednesday afternoon with the heat and humidity. All types of severe weather are possible, though damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. (WNEM)

It will also be a breezy day with a southwest wind picking up between the warm front and cold front of the incoming system. Expect sustained winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusts will be able to reach up to around 30 mph.

Wednesday will be a breezy day as a system passes by Michigan. (WNEM)

Thursday

The cold front from that low is expected to stall shortly after it passes. This would help sustain rain chances through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Rain will gradually drive southeast Thursday, so most rain chances will be for locations such as Flint, Owosso, and Lapeer. This would help to boost rainfall totals for those communities! When all is said and done by Thursday evening, rainfall amounts are on track to being beneficial for our region! A lot of communities will likely check in between 0.5″ to 1″ of rain (with many closer to the upper end of that scale), while towns who see more storms could exceed the 1″ mark easily.

A beneficial rainfall is possible through Thursday. The totals above are a two-day total. (WNEM)

See how temperatures shake out for the rest of the week in your full 7-Day Forecast!

