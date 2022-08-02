Crime Stoppers announces arrests in unsolved homicide

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an unsolved homicide according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County.

A reward was offered for information in the death of 22-year-old Davonte Green-Flourney. Investigators said he was shot to death last October while driving his Chrysler 200 on S. Ballenger Highway south of Miller Road in Flint Township.

Crime Stoppers said that two arrests in the case have been made. One in June, the other in July.

