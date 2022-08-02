Expert: This primary is serious test for the direction of the GOP

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The five are Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke, Ralph Rebandt and Garrett Soldano.

Paul Rozycki, a retired Mott College Political Science professor, said this election will be a litmus test for the party.

“This is gonna be a serious test for being in the appeal of Donald Trump in the Republican Party,” Rozycki said.

Rozycki is curious if Dixon receiving the endorsement from former President Donald Trump will help her win the primary.

“Tudor Dixon, getting the nominee, the endorsements a few days ago, it’ll be worth seeing whether or not that’s enough to give her the nomination for governor this time around,” Rozycki said.

Even with Dixon securing an endorsement from the former president, there is really no telling how this primary election will go with a such a large field of candidates.

“With five candidates out there, somebody can get 22 percent of the vote, 25 percent of the vote and witness things, so it’s really kind of a guessing game,” Rozycki said.

Adding to the pool of choices is former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Craig will be running as a write-in candidate after fraudulent signatures on petitions left him short of the minimum to get on the GOP ballot.

Rozycki said he does not think Craig has a serious chance of winning the nomination, but he could pull votes away from the more moderate Republican candidates.

“I would guess to some small degree, he may hurt Tudor Dixon a little bit because he may pull some votes that she might otherwise get,” Rozycki said.

Rozycki said so far, most polls show Whitmer still has a significant lead against almost any of the republicans running for her seat.

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

