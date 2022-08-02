Humane Society: Rescued beagles coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - 50 beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility will coming to Midland to find a new home.

In July, the Envigo Research Breeding Facility was ordered to release more than four thousand dogs. The Humane Society of Midland County said the dogs were bred to be sold to research facilities and have lived in small kennels; never going outside or feeling a loving touch.

The Humane Society said they will be traveling on August 9th to Virginia to pick the dogs up.

“These dogs will need a lot of care. We expect many to be underweight and to be suffering from dental issues,” The Humane Society said. “While we hope to place them all in foster and foster to adopt homes quickly, their care will be ongoing for the next several months and we want to make sure we can support their every need.”

The non-profit is also cautioning anyone interesting in fostering or adopting one of the beagles that taking one of the dogs may require a lot of patience.

“These dogs have never known life in a home, everything will be new to them,” the Humane Society said. “They may be shy, unsure of human touch and will require a lot of patience and socialization. They are not housebroken and will require consistency with training.”

Anyone interested in applying to adopt or foster a beagle can go here: http://ow.ly/gBVb50K4IOu

If you’d like to donate, head to this link: http://ow.ly/YEKY50K4IOs

