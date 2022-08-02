Humane Society: Rescued beagles coming to Midland

HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and rehabilitation center in Maryland on Thursday, July 21, 2022, after the organization removed a group of 201 beagles as part of a transfer plan from Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA. The Department of Justice asked the Humane Society of the United States to assume the responsibility of coordinating placement for approximately 4,000 beagles from Envigo, which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSUS)(Kevin Wolf | AP Images for HSUS)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - 50 beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility will coming to Midland to find a new home.

In July, the Envigo Research Breeding Facility was ordered to release more than four thousand dogs. The Humane Society of Midland County said the dogs were bred to be sold to research facilities and have lived in small kennels; never going outside or feeling a loving touch.

The Humane Society said they will be traveling on August 9th to Virginia to pick the dogs up.

“These dogs will need a lot of care. We expect many to be underweight and to be suffering from dental issues,” The Humane Society said. “While we hope to place them all in foster and foster to adopt homes quickly, their care will be ongoing for the next several months and we want to make sure we can support their every need.”

The non-profit is also cautioning anyone interesting in fostering or adopting one of the beagles that taking one of the dogs may require a lot of patience.

“These dogs have never known life in a home, everything will be new to them,” the Humane Society said. “They may be shy, unsure of human touch and will require a lot of patience and socialization. They are not housebroken and will require consistency with training.”

Anyone interested in applying to adopt or foster a beagle can go here: http://ow.ly/gBVb50K4IOu

If you’d like to donate, head to this link: http://ow.ly/YEKY50K4IOs

