Judge prohibits county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion law

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The battle over abortion rights continued Monday evening with an Oakland County judge temporarily blocking county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

The news came after a series of legal decisions and actions, starting with a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning.

That ruling allowed county prosecutors to enforce the dormant 1931 law, unrestricted by an injunction issued by Judge Eliazabeth Gleicher in May.

Quickly after the appellate ruling, the Michigan Department of Attorney General filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to prohibit enforcement of the abortion ban. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham granted the restraining order Monday night.

“The legal fight in Michigan continues and this temporary restraining order ensures prosecutors cannot target women or providers in the short-term,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Women should feel comfortable to move forward with their planned medical procedures and providers in those counties should feel confident to practice medicine free from the threat of prosecution while my department continues to pursue all legal options available to ensure reproductive healthcare in our state.”

