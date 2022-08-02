Fire Chief: No injuries in natural gas incident

The City of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department said crews were on the scene at Indian Road south...
The City of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department said crews were on the scene at Indian Road south of Coldwater Road, and that traffic is reduced to one lane.(The City of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
LAPEER, Mich., (WNEM) – A Lapeer fire chief said no one is injured after crews responded to a natural gas leak earlier Tuesday morning.

The city of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department said crews arrived to the scene at 2400 Indian Road in Oregon Township around 10:20 a.m.

Officials said that a utility contractor was in the process of burying a cable when their equipment struck a natural gas line.

Firefighters established a safe area and notified Consumers Energy.

Chief Mike Vogt said he wants to remind residents and contractors to contact MISSDIG at 811 before starting to dig to make sure all utilities are marked.

