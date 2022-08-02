Linden polling place evacuated

LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A polling location in the city of Linden was evacuated on election day.

The city clerk’s department stated it is working to ensure the integrity of the election given the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances.

The city clerk’s department has been in contact with the Bureau of Elections and the Department of State. Both departments have been made aware of the situation, the city of Linden said.

The city of Linden stated it is following the guidance provided by the Bureau of Elections as well as the Secretary of State.

The polling place remains closed for the safety of voters, election workers, and staff while authorities investigate.

City Hall will maintain polling place hours until 8 p.m. for voting.

