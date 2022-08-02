Man sentenced to 24 months of probation in elder abuse case

FLINT, (WNEM) – A 51-year-old man was sentenced Monday on charges of elder abuse following the death of his 72-year-old mother last year.

Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from Hurley Medical Center in April 2021 reporting that a woman was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis, femur, had fecal matter in her hair, and had multiple stages of bruising. The woman died two days after arriving at the hospital.

Michael Lagueux was caring for his mother and a 43-year-old cousin with special needs.

Lagueux was sentenced on August 1 to 24 months of probation and six months in the Salvation Army Treatment Program. Court records said if he is unable to transfer to the Salvation Army or fails to complete the program, the remainder of the sentence is to be carried out in Genesee County Jail. He is to have no contact with the victim, according to court documents.

He waived all jail credit, according to court documents.

