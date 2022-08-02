Michigan GOP: Staff member threatened on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Republican Party stated one of its staff members received violent threats on Election Day.

The Michigan GOP released the following statement about the incident:

“This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan deputy chief of staff and communications director. “It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation, but this is the type of politics they play now a days. Our party won’t be deterred, and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite on-going threats. No type of violence against women should ever be tolerated.”

The Michigan Republican Party stated it filed a police report with the Lansing Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.