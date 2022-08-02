NWS: 2 tornadoes confirmed in Tuscola Co. Monday

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The National Weather Service out of Detroit has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Tuscola County on Monday.

Tornado #1

The storm touched down at 1:56 PM 3.2 miles northeast of Vassar and was estimated to be on the ground for 2.3 miles and 7 minutes. It had a maximum width of 200 yards. The maximum wind speed from this tornado is estimated to be 80 mph. The tornado eventually lifted 5.5 miles northeast of Vassar.

Along the path, there were numerous uprooted trees, including sheared trees and tree limbs.

Tornado #2

The storm touched down at 2:14 PM 5.6 miles south of Caro and was estimated to be on the ground for two minutes and 0.5 miles. It had a maximum width of 100 yards. The maximum wind speed from this tornado is estimated to be 75 mph. It lifted 5.4 miles south southeast of Caro.

Several trees were reported down by emergency management near the intersection of M-24 & M-46.

Tornado EF-Scale

EF-0: 65-95 MPH

EF-1: 86-110 MPH

EF-2: 111-135 MPH

EF-3: 136-165 MPH

EF-4: 166-200 MPH

EF-5: Greater than 200 MPH

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.