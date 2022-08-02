Spirit goaltender, charity donate $10k to ALS Society of Canada

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Spirit is proud to announce that goaltender Tristan Lennox and his non-profit charity, Lenny’s House, have made a generous donation in the amount of $10K to ALS Society of Canada.

In cooperation with Lennox and Lenny’s House, the Saginaw Spirit hosted a total of five auctions during the 2021-2022 regular season, including the auction of Lennox’s game-worn jersey and a set of game-worn goalie pads.

In total, the Lenny’s House auctions held by the Spirit raised a total of $4,660 with 100% of the monies donated to the goaltender’s charity.

