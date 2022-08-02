SVSU’s Student Association selects Self Love Beauty as BOV charitable partner in 2022

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Valley State University students will continue a tradition of supporting community organizations as the Battle of the Valleys fundraising competition enters its 20th year.

SVSU’s student government, Student Association announced that it has selected Self Love Beauty as the charitable partner for this year’s competition.

The Midland-based nonprofit is dedicated to improving the mental and emotional health of teens and young adults.

The organization provides programs that help develop skills in confidence, self-esteem, and social and emotional wellbeing.

It was founded in 2018 and has since helped more than 2,500 individuals throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Madison Pignatelli, who is majoring in elementary education from Saginaw and Chase Valuet who is an accounting major from Warren both serve as Battle co-chairs.

The spirit of giving back was at the core of it, Pignatelli said.

Overall, 33 nonprofit organizations applied to be the beneficiary of this year’s battle.

They chose Self Love Beauty because the organization supports a mission that many young people understand, Valuet said. “What the organization does and stands for really struck close to the heart for the both of us.”

“Giving the youth and people of their early adulthood an outlet to deal with mental health problems, eating disorders and other things of that sort meant a lot.” Valuet said.

The 2022 Battle of the Valleys event starts Monday, September 26.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.