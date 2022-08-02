SVSU’s Student Association selects Self Love Beauty as BOV charitable partner in 2022

SVSU students and representatives from the Children’s Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay...
SVSU students and representatives from the Children’s Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region celebrate winning the 2021 Battle of the Valleys fundraising competition. The 2021 Battle of the Valleys fundraising challenge between SVSU and Grand Valley State University culminated in the check presentation during the SVSU-GVSU on Oct. 2, 2021(SVSU)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Valley State University students will continue a tradition of supporting community organizations as the Battle of the Valleys fundraising competition enters its 20th year.

SVSU’s student government, Student Association announced that it has selected Self Love Beauty as the charitable partner for this year’s competition.

The Midland-based nonprofit is dedicated to improving the mental and emotional health of teens and young adults.

The organization provides programs that help develop skills in confidence, self-esteem, and social and emotional wellbeing.

It was founded in 2018 and has since helped more than 2,500 individuals throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Madison Pignatelli, who is majoring in elementary education from Saginaw and Chase Valuet who is an accounting major from Warren both serve as Battle co-chairs.

The spirit of giving back was at the core of it, Pignatelli said.

Overall, 33 nonprofit organizations applied to be the beneficiary of this year’s battle.

They chose Self Love Beauty because the organization supports a mission that many young people understand, Valuet said. “What the organization does and stands for really struck close to the heart for the both of us.”

“Giving the youth and people of their early adulthood an outlet to deal with mental health problems, eating disorders and other things of that sort meant a lot.” Valuet said.

The 2022 Battle of the Valleys event starts Monday, September 26.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fallen tree on top of a car following damage from severe storms in Vassar.
Tuscola Co. couple’s home experienced heavy storm damage from severe thunderstorms
Photo: Lennyshouse.ca The Saginaw Spirit is proud to announce that goaltender Tristan Lennox...
Spirit goaltender, charity donate $10k to ALS Society of Canada
More than 20K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI) hosts a roundtable with parents on Bipartisan education budget
Whitmer signs order reorganizing committee on juvenile justice, appoints members
Saginaw Township police car
Police: Car hits pole, no on injured