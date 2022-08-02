Tuscola Co. couple’s home experienced heavy storm damage from severe thunderstorms

VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A line of severe thunderstorms swept across parts of mid-Michigan triggering a tornado warning in Tuscola County on Monday.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado.

Brandy Sayles remembers exactly what she was doing at 2:05 p.m. Monday as wild winds battered her Vassar Township home.

“I was just right on the inside of this window inside and recording the whole thing. Once the tree started coming down and I saw it I just took off running,” Sayles said.

She hurried to the basement once she saw her tree being torn apart. Sayles stayed in there for about 15 minutes before she came out to see what the latest bout of severe weather left behind.

“All I could see was this tree in my yard and I was just like ‘oh my God!” Sayles said.

That was not all the storm damaged.

“It took out our tree, it took out all of our vehicles, our boat, part of our garage, my new car,” Sayles said.

As if getting hit with wicked weather was not bad enough, there is more.

“We found out today homeowners ain’t covering the tree damage. They are not because we’re renters,” Sayles said.

Sayles said she and her boyfriend Alex were renting to own this home and they had just purchased their vehicles within the past year. All that is left is to pick up the pieces.

“Everything was perfectly fine ten minutes before this storm. And now we just have a lot of loss and got to figure out ways to work. I work an hour away in Flint at a hospital. And so just had to call off today actually. So, it’s just a lot of different emotional feelings going on,” Sayles said.

Sayles said no one was hurt and all of their animals survived the storm.

“We’re very lucky, very fortunate that nothing bad happened to us,” Sayles said.

A fallen tree on top of a car following damage from severe storms in Vassar. (WNEM TV5)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.