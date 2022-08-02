Whitmer issues proclamation declaring August Breastfeeding Month

LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring August 2022 as Breastfeeding Month in an effort to encourage and promote a strong foundation for life in all infants by supporting breastfeeding parents for the first year of their child’s life and beyond, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“During National Breastfeeding Month we recommit to supporting infants and new parents and ensure that every Michigander has equitable access to the resources and support they need to give their child a great start,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We will work with Michigan’s health care providers and local organizations to broaden public understanding about the impact breastfeeding has on improving infant health and reducing infant mortality rates with communities of color across the state. I will work with anyone to ensure every baby in Michigan has what they need to grow up and pursue their potential.”

Breastfeeding is a public health imperative central to successful health equity strategies that confront racism, classism, and sexism which are the root causes of inequities, and combating these are a key strategy in reducing maternal and infant mortality.

Disparities in breastfeeding rates and other maternal and infant health outcomes are most evident among black and indigenous families in Michigan.

Increased efforts highlighting increased support to breastfeeding are part of Whitmer’s Healthy Moms Healthy Babies initiative.

“Proper nutrition for infants is critical for their growth and development, and it is important for hospitals, business, communities, and coalitions to work together to provide consistent support for breastfeeding parents in Michigan,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive, Natasha Bagdasarian said.

