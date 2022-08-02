Whitmer signs order reorganizing committee on juvenile justice, appoints members

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Tuesday that recreates a committee tasked with the development and review of the state’s juvenile justice plan.

“As chair of Michigan’s Juvenile Justice Task Force, I am proud of the progress we have made recently to close equity gaps in our juvenile justice system, reduce recidivism, and create opportunity for young people,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Today’s executive order will help us build on this progress, implement a data-driven approach to juvenile justice reform, and continue to make a difference for young people in communities across Michigan.”

The order abolishes the current committee and recreates it in alignment with requirements of the Juvenile Justice Reform Act.

The new committee includes new representatives and increases representation of community-based services.

The executive order can be viewed here.

“I am excited that Governor Whitmer has issued an executive order re-constituting the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice,” said Bob Higgins, Chair of the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice. “I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to ensure that we have an equitable juvenile justice system that supports our young people, their families, and communities.”

Several people have been appointed to the committee, including two from mid-Michigan:

Claudnyse D. Holloman, of Waterford, is the president and CEO of Voices for Children Advocacy Center in Flint. Ms. Holloman is appointed to represent private nonprofit organizations. She will serve for a term commencing August 2, 2022 and expiring August 2, 2026.

Sandra M. Lindsey, of Lathrup Village, is the executive director of the Saginaw County Mental Health Authority. Ms. Lindsey is appointed to represent licensed individuals with experience in preventing and addressing mental health and substance abuse needs in delinquent youth and youth at risk of delinquency. She will serve for a term commencing August 2, 2022 and expiring August 2, 2024.

