Attorney files motion naming security guard as new defendant to Oxford High School shooting lawsuit

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – The attorney representing victims of the Oxford High School shooting announced Wednesday that a new defendant would be added to its state lawsuit after his office reviewed surveillance video from the school.

Attorney Ven Johnson Law filed a motion to amend its state court lawsuit, adding Kimberly Potts, a school security guard.

Johnson said the situation was unusual due to finding new things daily and the lack of transparency from Oxford Public Schools.

The law firm said that Potts, who has over 20 years of experience as a sheriff’s deputy and worked the day of the school shooting, failed to react as she thought the school was conducting an ALICE drill, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. Johnson said as Potts walked past Tate Myre’s body she thought, “the drill makeup looked real.”

The amendment to the lawsuit claims that Potts failed to protect Oxford High School students, which otherwise would have prevented the death and injuries of multiple victims.

Johnson said that Potts was also wearing a body camera but did not turn it on until after the tragic shooting events.

Johnson also cited how Potts looked through the bathroom but failed to, “clear the room” which would have revealed Crumbley with his gun and prevented the death of Justin Shilling.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.